A service is not planned for Lieselotte Greer, 93, of Killeen, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mrs. Greer died Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Griesheim, Germany.
Her parents were Karl Adam Ksionzek and Marie Margareta Notter Ksionzek.
She met her husband of 65 years, Edwin Arris Greer, in Darmstadt, Germany after WWII. He was an American Army MP at the time, guarding an entrance to an American Occupied German airfield. It was love at first site.
Lieselotte had so many natural talents and was very creative. She could just about do anything she set her mind to and did it well. Writing poetry was one gift she shared with her father and sister.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was very loving, compassionate and a devoted caregiver.
Lieselotte is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Greer.
She is survived by her brother and sister, Johanna Ksionzek Chudzinski, of Canada; Karl-Heinz Ksionzek, of Germany; son, Harold Greer, of Germany; daughter Annette Marie Greer, of Austin; two grandchildren, Jason Greer, of Germany and Melissa De Tarr, of Austin; and one great-granchild, Ray Greer, of Germany.
She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.