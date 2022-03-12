Lieselotte Stewart

A family memorial service for Lieselotte Mörsdorf Stewart will be held March 20.
Mrs. Stewart died March 1, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born Feb. 20, 1933, in Abentheuer, Germany, to Martha Schmidt Mörsdorf and Eugene Mörsdorf.
Known as “Lily” to family and friends, Lieselotte became big sister to little brothers, Wolfgang and Joachim.
After a stint as a governess in Spain, she would return home to Germany to complete training as a pediatric registered nurse. It was at her position in the Nuebrucken Hospital that she would meet her life-long love Harold Stewart. They were married Feb. 2, 1960, and celebrated 62 cherished years together.
After the birth of her three children, Lieselotte dedicated herself to the name of Mom & Mimi. She would spend the rest of her years devoted to her home, family and friends. She blessed our home and lives in many ways.
As wife, she set an extraordinary example of forever love and lived her vows as she had promised. She was a pillar of strength as a military spouse — helping her children to thrive during the Vietnam conflict, deployments and many moves.
As a mother and grandmother, Lieselotte cherished her family. Their lives were filled with homecooked meals and hand-made Halloween costumes. She tolerated every stray animal and bug her children brought home and listened to every crazy idea the dreamed up. She loved her family and her face lit up whenever she saw them.
As a friend, she was loyal and faithful. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and was always quick with a card and a hand-written letter.
As a master gardener, she loved plants and they loved her. Her greenhouse was always filled with something in bloom and where she was particularly fond of African violets and cacti. She would welcome any unwanted plant or package of seeds.
As an accomplished knitter, she filled her family’s lives with blankets, sweaters and potholders. The clicking sound of knitting needles filled every evening.
Despite her family’s heavy hearts, she is now at rest. Hers was truly a life well lived. She was the best of all of us. Auf Wiedersehen Mimi.
She is survived by her husband Harold Stewart of Kempner; daughter Christine Stewart of Kempner; son John Stewart of Copperas Cove; daughter Dorothy Stewart Scheel and her husband Winfried Scheel of Lakeway; and grandchildren Ryan Scheel of Austin, Ian Scheel of Austin, Adriana Stewart of Copperas Cove, and Heather Stryker of Williamsport, Pa. She is also survived by many family and friends in the Eastern U.S. and Germany.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
