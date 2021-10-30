Lieutenant-Colonel Charles “Charlie” H. Samuel (U.S. Army, Ret.)
Lieutenant-Colonel Charles H. Samuel, 86, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Killeen, Texas.
Charlie was born on February 2, 1935, in Safford, AZ, to the late Cecil and Helen Samuel. Charlie was a 1953 graduate of Safford High School and a 1962 graduate of Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In 1953, Charlie enlisted in the Arizona National Guard, 158th Infantry Regiment “Bushmasters” where he received his officer's training. After graduating in 1962 from Arizona State University, Charlie received his Direct Commission as a second lieutenant into the U.S. Army. In 1974, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, under the direction of Governor Wendell H. Ford, commissioned Charlie to the status of Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
As a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, in 1965 after completing the Defense Language Course (Vietnamese), he served as part of the 1st Infantry Division, the "Big Red One", Phong Dinh Sector Advisory Team and then the 2d Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment in Vietnam. A majority of his military service was as a leader and an instructor at the U.S. Army Training Center, Infantry, Fort Polk, LA and Fort Ord, CA; at the U.S. Army Ordinance Center and School, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD; and as Deputy Commandant at III Corps, FORSCOM, Troop School, Fort Hood, TX, as well as assignments in South Korea and various other locations throughout the United States. LTC Samuel was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Purple Heart; Meritorious Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Army Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters); Vietnam Service Medal (2 Bronze Service Stars); Combat Infantryman Badge; and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm (3rd Award); among other medals. LTC Samuel served his country proudly for more than 30 years of active-duty and national guard service, and in 1986 he retired with full honors. After retiring from military service, Charlie volunteered as a Trainer with the Boy Scouts of America, Leon Valley District Council, located in central Texas.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia "Ginny" Piper Samuel; sister MaryLou Thomas and husband Robert of Pollock Pines, CA; brother, Philip Samuel and wife Linda of Frisco, TX; his three daughters, Suzanne “Sue” Blau and husband Morgan of Killeen, Martha "Marti" Samuel of Killeen, and Rebecca “Becky” Slowik and husband Paul of Eldersburg, MD; four grandchildren, Tomas Samuel and wife Laura, Virginia Blau Ruden and husband James, Jennifer Slowik, and Cassie Slowik; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Samuel and Piper Ruden; and life-long friends Robert "Gene" and Linda Irvin; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Mark Samuel of Glen Rose, TX.
Per his wishes, there will be a memorial service for family at a later date in Arizona. The family will notify loved ones when the memorial service is scheduled. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local Boy Scouts of America District in honor of Charlie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.