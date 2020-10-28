A memorial service for Lilli Hallmark, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hallmark died Sept. 19, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Cornberg, Germany.
After finishing school, Lilli remained with her “mutti” helping in the baking of cakes, assisting with her twin toddler cousins, and generally aiding her family.
Lilli married Eddie Wayne Hallmark, a young soldier and the love of her life, on Dec. 14, 1959, in Germany. They moved numerous times to Fort Bliss; Fort Riley, Kan.; Fort Hood; Bad Hersfeld, Germany; Schweinfurt, Germany; and Illesheim, Germany.
At each location she turned military housing into a cozy, beautiful home. In the summer of 1981, she and Eddie settled down with their family in Killeen. Lilli continued baking elegant cakes, arranging flowers, collecting beautiful items and turning their house into a home. She was perhaps QVC’s best customer. She adored her pups and grand pups. Above all, she loved her family and friends.
Survivors include three daughters, Carmen Wallace (Tom), Corina Cheadle (Mark), and Vicki Allen; two grandchildren, Christopher Cheadle and Taylor Allen.
Lilli is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie, step-grandson Drew, mother Anna, uncle Julius, and grandfather and grandmother Jonat.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
