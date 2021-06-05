Lillian Jensen

Private services for Lillian (Hardman) Jensen, 76, will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Jensen died May 19, 2021.
She was born Dec. 18, 1944, to parents Thomas Hardman and Elizabeth Jane Bate in Warrington, England. She was the eighth child of a total of 11 brothers and sisters.
She was educated in three different schools in Warrington. She graduated with an equivalent of a U.S. high school diploma.
Lillian entered the workforce with various jobs and ultimately was employed by the U.S. Army at Burtonwood Army Depot.
It was there that she met and married her husband on June 27, 1970. This marriage resulted in two children — Terri-Ann born on Jan. 2, 1972, and Scott Thomas born on Aug. 18, 1975.
Lillian was a devoted wife and mother, raising and taking care of the family while her husband served his country for 24 years in the Army.
Lillian lived her life to the fullest. She always said, “I met a new friend.” You were not a stranger to her.
She would always engage in conversation and talk to everyone with a smile on her face.
Lillian also enjoyed raising and caring for numerous Yorkshire terriers over the years and taking numerous cruises.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings — Betty, Joseph, Jean, Thomas, James and Christine.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Erving Jensen; her daughter; her son and his wife, Alisha; two grandsons; Kiefer Donovan and wife Molley, and Dakota Donovan and girlfriend Jackie; four siblings, Catherine, Ann, David, and Susan; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
