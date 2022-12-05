Mass of Christian burial for Lillian Rose Brown Kroeger, 78, of Copperas Cove will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.
She will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen following the service.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mass of Christian burial for Lillian Rose Brown Kroeger, 78, of Copperas Cove will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.
She will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen following the service.
Ms. Kroeger died Nov. 29, 2022.
She was born in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Mary Brown. She grew up and attended school in Worcester, Massachusetts. After high school, Lillian attended Oxford Memorial, where she graduated in 1962.
She married George Kroeger on Nov. 12, 1972, in Ft. Hood, Texas. Lillian obtained her Master of Science in August 1984 from the University of Central Texas.
Lillian’s career in higher education included service at Central Texas College and the University of MaryHardin-Baylor for over 35 years. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, lector, Ladies Society, and the Gabriel Project.
One of Lillian’s greatest joys was traveling the world and experiencing different cultures. She was diligent about being active and spending time with her gym family. Lillian had a love for rescuing animals and supported multiple animal welfare organizations.
Above all, her greatest passion and pride were her family. We are devastated and will always miss her and the love she shared with all.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Kroeger; her parents, Joseph, and Mary; sister, Mildred Medeiros; brothers, Donald and Francis Brown.
Lillian is survived by her son, Michael Mozdzierz and wife, Lorraine; daughters, Michele Kelso, Patti Riordan, Angela Oltjen and husband, Bret, Erika Mozdzierz; grandchildren, Joshua Clem, Laura Riordan, Amanda Arvizu husband, Keith, Ashton Granberry husband, Dustin, Melissa Lopez, Andy Mozdzierz; great-grandson, Dante Lopez; her sister-in-laws, Shirley Wright, Judy Lenzy and husband, George; nephew Danny Brown and wife Linda, special family friends, Shirley Earp, Ann Neumann, Juanita Beveridge, Matthew Holsworth, Terry Aikman, Shawn Camp, and her church and gym family.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday at 2 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. at Viss Funeral Home.
The family is asking everyone to wear a touch of teal, to show their support of those affected by ovarian cancer.
Memorials may be given to Snip and Tip Animal Rescue Service of Killeen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.