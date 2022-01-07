Funeral services for Lillian Ruth Pearce Perkins, 96, of Lampasas, will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Sneed Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Lometa City Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkins died peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022.
She was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Lampasas County to Harry and Bertha Pearce.
She grew up on the family farm, attending school in Atherton and Lometa. After high school, Lillian attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine and received her bachelor’s degree in business education.
She taught for over 32 years at the Ysleta School District in El Paso. She served as an elder in the Community of Christ Church, then as an elder in the Adamsville Presbyterian Church upon her return to Lampasas.
Art was very important to Lillian and she was an active member and former president of the Lampasas Art Club. She loved and had quite an appreciation for art and did numerous works that will be cherished by many around the country.
Lillian also loved to travel, especially trips to Mexico. Three months out of the year she, her husband and children would travel all around the east and west coast, Canada and Mexico. She loved to see the world and made sure her children had the opportunity as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Leo Perkins; sister, Earlene Bostick; sister-in-law, Nelva Reed; brother-in-law, Howard Perkins, and great-grandson, Alexandre Lutfy.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Black and husband, Ken, Sharon Hall and husband, Russ; son, Robert Perkins; sisters-in-law, Gwen Carlow, Evelyn Perkins; grandchildren, Caycee Black, Wendi Lutfy, and husband, Antoine II, Whitney Keller and husband, Brad, Travis Hall; great-grandchildren, Antoine Lutfy III, and Max Keller.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
