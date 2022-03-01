Funeral services for Lily Martinez De Pursley, 60, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Martinez De Pursley died on Feb. 24, 2022, in Temple. She was born on Nov. 1, 1961, in St. Louis, Mo.
Visitation is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Killeen Memorial Park.
