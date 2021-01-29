No sevices are planned for Linda Ann Hough, 69.
Ms. Hough died peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 31, 1951, to Richard Waterstradt and Phyllis Dudley Waterstradt in Pontiac, Michigan.
Linda was a kindhearted, caring Christian woman who loved and took care of anyone who needed her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Phyllis Waterstradt; and her brother, Roy Waterstradt.
Survivors include her daughter, Stacey Fernandez; her granddaughter, Alina Fernandez; her grandson, Darian Fernandez; her sisters, Kathy Kozachik & (Chris), Karen Countryman & (Robert), Nancy Stiller and Edna Plummer and a host of nieces, nephews and numerous children she assisted raising as a childcare-giver.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
