LINDA CAROL (FRIES) SIMPSON
Linda Carol (Fries) Simpson departed for her heavenly home on Aug. 6, 2020. Born to Mildred (Allred) Fries and Leo Sisson on August 15, 1943 in Oklahoma City, she was adopted by her new stepfather, Dwight Fries, after her dad's passing. Originally from Norman, OK, she and her husband of 49 years, Richard Simpson, and their daughter Allison moved to Killeen in 1979.
Despite many health challenges, Linda always had the gift of spreading joy. She often remarked that while joy was a gift from God, it was also something she made the conscious decision to hang onto and not be robbed of. Her ultimate joy was in knowing that someday she would be reunited in heaven with her daughter Allison, and finally get to meet Jesus face-to-face! Linda was never shy about sharing her faith and there is nothing she desired more than to see those she loved make the decision to follow Christ, someday making their forever home with her in heaven. We will miss the beautiful person that she was along with her contagious laughter, but we eagerly anticipate the day when we can see her again. She will be remembered at a memorial service at her home church, Bethel Church Worship Center, on Sat., Oct. 17 at 11:00 am. The service can be live-streamed by visiting their homepage at www.bethelcwc.com.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter Allison. She is survived by her husband Rick, her brother David Fries (Linda), daughter Carri Smith (Marty), daughter Kris Jewell (Irish), all of Oklahoma, and grandchildren Christian Reinish (Samantha) of Texas, Grant Rohlmeier (Heather), and granddaughter Natalie Miller (Scott) of Oklahoma, and six great-grandchildren.To honor Linda's life of servanthood and her generous heart, please consider a gift to prisonfellowship.org
(https://donate.prisonfellowship.org/team/322892), or visit her memorial page at Samaritanspurse.org (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/linda-carol-simpson-killeen-tx/).
