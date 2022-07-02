Linda Cooley-Martin

A funeral Mass for Linda Barbara Cooley-Martin will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Cooley-Martin died June 25, 2022, at her home in Spicewood.
She was born Feb. 22, 1956, in Shirley, Mass., to Leonard & Theresia Spring.
Linda’s family settled in Killeen in 1966, where she attended Sugar Loaf Elementary, Nolan Junior High, and Killeen High School, graduating in 1974. While attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Linda began her career at First National Bank Texas. Linda received numerous prestigious awards during her 47-year career with First National Bank Texas.
Her most recent awards included: Bank-wide Regional Manager of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2018; as well as retail lending recognition in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Linda holds the bank record for most consecutive months as the number one region in the company. She was a recipient of the bank’s Presidential Coin of Excellence in 2018 and was recognized with 37 other awards during the past decade.
Linda loved traveling to anywhere that included a beach. She also loved shopping, baking cupcakes and brownies, watching her son and grandson play sports, all things Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Rangers, and her English bulldogs, Lily and Lucy.
Mrs. Cooley-Martin was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Theresia Spring.
She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Greg Martin; son, Lance Cooley (Natasha); sister, Debra Havens; brother, Karlheniz Leifels; grandchildren, Cash, Aiden, Nellie, and John Austin; step-children, Sara, Natali, and Cristian; nieces, Karin (Roland) and Kelli (Chase); nephew, Kyle (Liz); great-nieces, Martina, Peyton and Skylar; great-nephew, Grayson, and many other family members, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Linda’s memory, to the charity or organization of your choice.
Visitation for will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen in handling all arrangements.
