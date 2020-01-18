A funeral service for Linda Darlene (VanHouten) Whitley, 65, of Belton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Dossman Funeral Home chapel in Belton with the Rev. John Roark officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Cemetery near Salado.
Mrs. Whitley died Jan. 16, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1954, near Odessa, to W.C. and Darlene (Auld) VanHouten.
She was raised in the Odessa area and graduated from Odessa High School. She attended Texas A&M University and received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1976.
Mrs. Whitley married Sam Whitley on May 22, 1976, at Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton and they were married for almost 44 years before she passed away.
Linda was a longtime educator with Killeen ISD, working as a teacher and later as a campus tech for special needs students, retiring in 2009. She was also a longtime member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Whitley of Belton; mother, Darlene Hale of Odessa; sons, Michael Whitley and Joseph Whitley, both of Nolanville; brothers, Donald VanHouten of Pampa, Texas, David VanHouten of Georgia, and Jeffrey Stewart of Odessa; sisters, Deanna Goodman of Dallas, and Dayna Stewart of Phoenix, Arizona; stepbrother Wayne Trantham of Ft. Worth; as well as five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
