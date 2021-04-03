Funeral Services for Linda Elaine Childers will be held on Saturday at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Ms. Childers died March 22, 2021, with family by her side.
Linda’s favorite thing was listening to music and dancing around the room. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding and watching her hummingbirds, wild birds and squirrels. Linda also loved and was truly gifted at writing poems.
Linda was preceded in death by her late husband Robert (Bob) Childers, her late parents Rufus Sr. And Nannie Leora Andrews, four brothers, Rufus Jr, Alix (bud), Gaylon, and Arvil Andrews.
Survivors include her longtime companion/true soul mate and dance partner Michael Rardin, daughters and spouses, Teresa and Michael Olier of Kaufman, Cindy and Buddy Baker of Mercedes, and Mary and Kevin Zabroski of Copperas Cove. Her beloved grandchildren, Marty Jr., Logan, Paden, Landon, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Bethany, Matthew, Kristen, and Amanda. Numerous great grandchildren, her brother Robert Andrews, and so many more who dearly loved her.
Linda was a great mother, wonderful grandma/gran-gran, and amazing grannie/gran-gran, a faithful and loving wife, best friend, companion and dance partner. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
