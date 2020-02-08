Funeral services for Linda Faye Stockard, 71, of Killeen will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Stockard died Feb. 5, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1949, to Robert Stanley and Alma Arnold in Bessemer, Ala.
Survivors include two sisters, Patti Rentie and Gail Stanley; children, Kisha Rodriguez, Kristina Stanley, Alisha Kaye Reid and Phillip Stockard; a host of nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Stanley and William Smith.
With love, hugs, kisses, friends and family forever, your memory will live on.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek funeral home in Killeen.
