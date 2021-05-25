Services for Linda Kay (Tice) Sholly, 60, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Interment services are pending at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Linda Kay died May 10, 2021, while visiting in Arizona.
She was born Oct. 5, 1960, to Clarence Everett and Maxine (Garfield) Tice, in Mount Holly, N.J.
She moved to Killeen in 1983, serving in the U.S. Army; she and Spencer met in a singles class at First Baptist Church and were married on Nov, 11, 1989.
She was active in her Sunday School, the Ruth and Boaz class, and Lifeway’s Tuesday morning Bible Study class. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with close friends.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Spencer Sholly; her brother and sister-in-law, William Everett and Laura Tice of Berwick, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be given to the First Baptist Church benevolence fund.
