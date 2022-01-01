A Celebration of Life Service for Linda Kaye Hermano, 66, of Killeen will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Hermano died at her residence Dec. 21, 2021.
She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Pensacola, Florida, to Howard H. and Ethel J. (Collier) Andrews.
She spent most of her life residing in Hawaii after graduating from Vista High School in 1973. She had been a resident of Killeen the last 15 years.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Sadie, Jeanette (Walter) Blanco, Oliver Hermano Jr., and Lynel (Ezra) Simbahon; grandchildren Chansan and Zacharie Sadie, Julius, Arianna, Julian and Jeremyiah Chavez and Azrie Simbahon; siblings Sharon (Allan) Abegglen, Buddy Andrews, Bobbie Koanui, Janine Dodds, Chris (Carol) Andrews, and Jeff (Penny) Andrews; sister-in-law Kathy Andrews, along with a host of nephews, nieces, her dear friends and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Stan Andrews and brother-in-law Bobby Koanui.
The family wishes to thank those at Walmart Store #407 for their compassion and support.
Ms. Hermano was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.