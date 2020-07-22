Linda Lee Perkins
Linda Lee Perkins, age 69, passed away early Monday, July 6th, 2020. Born on September 4, 1950 in Quincy, Illinois to Leonard and Edna Mae Rice, Linda became a Killeen resident as a teenager while her father served in the United States Army. She met the love of her life at and graduated from Killeen High School.
Linda was an avid bowler for many years, serving on both youth and adult boards. She was grateful to be inducted into the Greater Killeen Ft. Hood Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2008. She loved to travel, was a loving “Mom” to her children and was a wonderful “Grammy” to her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Quinnin Perkins, her son Scott Perkins and his wife Mary, her daughter Shannon and husband Matthew Truitt, as well as three grandchildren Paige Yancy-Ballentine, Hadley and Hayden Truitt.
Linda was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Friends and family may pay their respects from 5-8pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights on Thursday July 23rd.
She will be cremated and later be laid to rest with her parents at the Killeen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name payable to;
Greater Killeen Ft. Hood USBC; reference youth scholarship donation in the name of Linda Perkins, 302 Atlas Ave., Killeen, TX 76542
