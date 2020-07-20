Services for Linda Perkins, 69, of Killeen will be held at a later date and laid to rest with her parents at Killeen Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkins died in Killeen on July 6, 2020.
She was born September 4, 1950 in Quincy, Illinois.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 5-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights on Thursday.
