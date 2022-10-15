Funeral services for Linda Lou Morrison, 75, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Morrison died Oct. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Ellis Blanton and Fayetta Gillespie Blanton.
Linda grew up a coal miner’s daughter in Greasy Creek, Pike County, Kentucky. They also lived in Detroit and the surrounding Louisville area. Linda attended Doss High School.
After leaving high school she attended and completed beauty school. At the age of 18 she met her husband and they were married just three weeks later, on March 26, 1968, in Louisville, Ky., just prior to him leaving the country to fight in the Vietnam War, where he served five tours. She served her country as a military spouse for 20 years.
Together they had four sons, Joseph Todd, Jacob Travis, Joshua Trever, and Jeremiah Tanor, whom she raised mostly single-handedly moving around the world following dad wherever the Army sent them.
After leaving military life, they lived in Indiana for a short time before throwing a dart at a map and moving to Texas, where they lived for the past 35 years.
She had an unmatched love of children, and that love fueled her career choices as she served her communities. She directed many daycares and served as a teacher for several facilities and school districts. She was a devoted wife of 51 years and an outstanding mother who sternly stood behind her kids and grandkids who were her ultimate passions, as well as her church. She was a born-again Christian and a devoted member of Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
She became very active in politics and in her local Republican Party. Mom loved God and her family, and she loved life. She enjoyed reading, history and traveling.
Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Morrison; two sons, Jacob Morrison, and Jeremiah Morrison; her parents, Ellis and Fayetta Blanton; her sister Kathy Forden; and three brothers, Timothy Blanton, Jack Blanton, and Ellis Blanton.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Morrison (Pam), and Rev. Joshua Morrison (Betsy); six grandchildren: Jesika Graff (Reed), Joseph Morrison, Joshua Morrison, Jordan Morrison, Jude Morrison, and Johnathan Morrison; one great-grandchild, Rowan Graff; two sisters, Judy Willett (Mike), and Kimberley Hudgins (David); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a monetary donation to the family of Linda Morrison.
