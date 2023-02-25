Graveside services for Linda Murphree, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Murphree died on Feb. 24, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on Dec. 5, 1936, to the late William Isaac Statzer and Martha Rosemary Vanheart in Noblesville, Ind.
Her family moved to San Antonio, where she attended school and graduated. Linda married Charles Murphree April 6, 1958, in San Antonio. Together they raised five daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Murphree; her parents, William, and Martha; brother, Robert Statzer.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Dorrie Elmore and husband Willie, Julie Reyes, Barbara Strickland with Harvey Payne, Sherri Reynolds and husband Clyde, Stacie Carter and husband Jamie; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Tillman; brother, Merlyn “Bud” Statzer.
The family of Linda Murphree would like to thank the staff at Stoney Brook, the staff of Heart of Texas Hospice care and Constance Marshall for their love and care during her last year.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
