Linda Robison

A celebration of life for Linda McClellan Robison, 56, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Pavilion at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
Mrs. Robison died Aug. 30, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her husband holding her hand and kissing her forehead, surrounded by people who love her.
She was born in March of 1965, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the first born of six to a military man and his wife, William and Linda McClellan.
In school, Linda played softball in Germany.
As a young adult, she met her first husband and had her only children, three beautiful daughters.
She dangled off skyscrapers, sprayed plaster, landscaped, painted all kinds of stuff, and even painted George Strait’s house.
She loved to paint and wowed people with her skills.
In a big rig, she traveled through almost every state.
In her 30s, she met the love of her life, her soul-mate, Bruce Sturgeon, and for the next 21½ years, they lived a beautiful life by each other’s side through sickness and in health with eyes only for the other. They had a love that puts fairytales to shame.
She lived life to the very fullest, like a wild gypsy child.
The first part of her life, she was a definite workaholic; she loved to work. She also loved her Rocky Mountain jeans.
The later part of her life was filled with love for spending time with her kids, grandkids, husband, and yardsaling. She would sit there for hours visiting and telling stories.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Linda; and brothers, William II and Glen.
Survivors include her soulmate and forever loving husband, Bruce Sturgeon; three outgoing daughters: Tabitha Robison, Bridgette Marin, and Cyndal Cook; nine grandchildren; three siblings: Pam, George, and Sean; and countless numbers of nieces, nephews and friends.
Linda was truly one of a kind, she will be forever missed and never forgotten by all those who knew her.
