Linda Smith

Funeral services for Linda I. Smith, 81, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas with interment to follow at Gillum Cemetery in Oakalla.
Mrs. Smith died Sept. 28, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White in Round Rock.
She was born May 30, 1940, in Alice.
She attended some schooling in Lampasas but graduated high school in Panama while her step-father was deployed with the military.
She married Gaylon G. Smith at the Methodist Church in Oakalla in 1959 and they were happily married for 30 years until his passing in 1989.
Linda loved holidays, especially Christmas and she was always the host for Christmas and Thanksgiving each year.
She also enjoyed gardening, ranching, puzzles, crocheting, traveling, and was big into genealogy. Linda also enjoyed watching sports and kept up with all the stats, especially golf, Nascar, and football. While her kids were in school she was very involved with them and was a leader of 4-H.
Professionally, Linda worked most of her career in banking and started as a secretary to the president and worked her way up to vice president of Hood View Credit Union, retiring in 2001 after close to 25 years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylon G. Smith; siblings, Arlene and Biddy.
Survivors include her daughter, Gay Lynn Lancaster; son, Jesse Smith (Leslie); grandchildren, Riley, Aspen (Rico), Alicia (Todd), Anissa, Stormie, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Kalyn, Kenzie, Bryson, Brayden, Weston, Wyatt, Walker, Delilah, Jaxon, Cypress, Wolf, Halen, Kemry, and Easton.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.