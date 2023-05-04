Services for Linda V. Montgomery-Hopson, 69, of Killeen will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ.
Ms. Hopson died April 27, 2023, in Killeen. She was born May 28, 1953, in San Antonio. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. with at Life Apostolic Fellowship Church in Temple.
