A graveside service for Lindsey Elaine Savage, 38, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Savage died Oct. 9, 2021. She was born July 20, 1983, at Fort Hood.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
