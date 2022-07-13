A viewing for Lisa Marie Martin, 44, of Harker Heights will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Martin died July 10, 2022. She was born on Aug. 1, 1977, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Victor and Doreen Theriault.
She worked as a manager at Target in Harker Heights.
Survivors include her parents, her stepmother; two brothers; and three sisters.
