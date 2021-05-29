A memorial service for Lise” Marie Greenlee, 60, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Greenlee died May 23, 2021. She was born on Nov. 5, 1960, in Pontiac, Michigan.
Lise” was a kind and caring person, loved so much, and will be greatly missed. Lise” was preceded in death by her grandparents; an infant daughter, Tiffany; and her son, Michael Santos. Lise” is survived by her sons, Christopher King and wife, Halley, Brandon Greenlee McMillan; parents, Bob and Jeanette Smith; two sisters, Debbie McKinney and husband, Brent, Karen Culbertson and husband, Heath; two brothers, Kenneth Smith and wife, Lori, Leslie Smith and wife, JoAnn; three grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please share love with someone you know.Visitation is one hour prior to the memorial service.
