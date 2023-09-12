Funeral services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lloyd Coley, 69, of Belton, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Burial with full military honors will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Mr. Coley died Aug. 28, 2023, in Belton. He was born June 19, 1954, in Richmond, Va.
Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the Coley family respectfully requests contributions in Mr. Lloyd Coley’s memory be made to the Central Texas College Foundation- c/o Lloyd Coley Endowed Scholarship. The Central Texas College Foundation is a separate nonprofit organization which supports the mission of Central Texas College.
Financial contributions can be made online at:
Central Texas College Foundation
Attn: Foundation Office in c/o Lloyd Coley Endowed Scholarship, PO Box 1800, Killeen, Texas 76542
Donations can be made by phone at 254-526-1662 or 254-526-1472
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.