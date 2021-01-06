Logan Hernandez

No services are planned for Logan Neil Hernandez, 35, of Killeen, as per his wishes.
Mr. Hernandez died Jan. 3, 2021, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 23, 1985, in Temple.
Survivors include his father, Robert Hernandez; mother, Brenda Hernandez; and two beautiful children who filled his life with joy, son, Sebastion, and daughter, Amelie.
He will be truly missed but never forgotten.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
