A memorial service for Lois Claire Hanson, 76, will be 2 p.m. April 6 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Hanson died March 22, 2021.
She was born June 28, 1944, to Charles and Monica Sidwell in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Her father’s military duty would bring them to Fort Hood, where she remained and raised two sons, Jerry and Richard. Lois worked for several area colleges as an administrative assistant, eventually retiring from Central Texas College.
She married Paul Hanson in 1981.
Lois found joy in the simple things in life and shared that quality with her family. She loved to paint, cook desserts, play her guitar and was a very passionate animal lover who always found a way to take care of every animal that crossed her path.
She had a loving soul and treated everyone with happiness and joy.
Lois is preceded in death by both parents.
Survivors include her sister, Charlene (Weldon) Stark from Georgetown; her loving husband of 40 years, Paul Hanson; son, Jerry (Joann) Dugger, from Belton and Richard (Kimberly) Dugger from Granger; grandchildren, Amber (Sean) Stokes, Jerry Dugger, Taylor (Mark) Mata, Devin (Amanda) Wahrmund, Duston Wahrmund and Paige Dugger; and great-grandchildren, Colin and Connor Stokes.
