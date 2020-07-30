Funeral services for Lois L. Fields, 78, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Face masks are required to attend. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Fields died July 28, 2020, in Temple.
She was born April 28, 1942, in Crockett.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. An open viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
