Funeral services for Lois Dean Vertrees, 87, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Committal services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Vertrees died Aug. 24, 2020, in Killeen. She was born Feb. 22, 1933.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.