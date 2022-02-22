Funeral services for Lola Beatrice Muldrow Morrison, 85, of Fulton, Arkansas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lonoke Baptist Church in Hope, Arkansas.
Ms. Morrison died on Feb. 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Churchill, Arkansas.
She was one of eleven children of the late Monroe and Maybelle Carrigan Muldrow and beloved wife of George Raymond Morrison, who preceded her death.
Her life was richly blessed by her family and friends. She will forever be remembered by her devoted sisters, sister-in-law, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carrigan Memorial Funeral Service in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
