Memorial services for Loren Diamond “L.D.” Lee Sr., 84, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Committal service with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
For those who will not be able to physically attend funeral services a Zoom meeting has been set up for those who wish to attend virtually.
Meeting Password: LorenLee
Mr. Lee died Sept. 17, 2022, in Copperas Cove.
He was born March 20, 1938, in Chireno, to parents Opal and Loren Lee.
Loren was the first person in his family to finish high school and enlisted in the Navy out of high school and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, New Jersey, where he served with the Airship Squadron 3 as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He was one of the crew aboard the Navy’s record-breaking airship, which stayed aloft for 95.5 hours of unrefueled flight, while on an operational anti-submarine training mission. He received the Good Conduct Medal in February 1961.
L. D. was an electrician by trade and worked for Reynolds Aluminum Plant Ingleside, Texas; and as Operations Supervisor at the Reynolds Plant in Nigeria before retiring.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles’, traveling, and fixing things as well as sharing his vast knowledge of varying subjects.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Rosaura, of 35 years; his 5 children: Loren D. Jr., Jim Henry, Ruthie Dorris Jones, Lauri Ann Isenor, and Amy Alida Lee; adopted daughter Vanessa Mercedes Bell; seven stepchildren he helped raise: Rhonda Cash, Chip Cash, Robin Cash, Margie Garcia Avila, Rita Garcia, Ruby Garcia Peck, and Charles Henry Garcia II; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
