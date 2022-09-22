Loren Diamond “L.D.” Lee Sr.

Loren Diamond “L.D.” Lee Sr.

Memorial services for Loren Diamond “L.D.” Lee Sr., 84, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Committal service with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

For those who will not be able to physically attend funeral services a Zoom meeting has been set up for those who wish to attend virtually. The following is the information:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.