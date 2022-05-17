Burial services for Loren H. Stroup, 84, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen and a Repast at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church.
Mr. Stroup died May 4, 2022, at Fort Hood.
He was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Mount Clemons, Michigan.
Loren H Stroup led a life of dedicated service to his country, his family and his God. He was the oldest of 7 children raised on a farm in Michigan. His love of family and service were shaped at an early age as he helped his parents run a farm and raise a large family.
In 1961, Loren joined the Army and served two tours in Vietnam as a medic, earning a Bronze Star for his heroic actions there.
Sgt. Maj. Stroup served 30 years before retiring as the Fort Hood garrison sergeant major. He was awarded The Legion of Merit, the nation’s highest peacetime award.
He was a loving father and actively involved in every extracurricular activity his children participated in. His lead-by-example attitude was inspiring and infectious to his children and his friends.
The church was his happy place. Whether it was a Sunday school lesson, a church reading, being the emcee at a Sweet Hearts Banquet or just visiting with other members after a service, Loren loved an audience! And he loved having a mission! He was always involved in a significant way and loved the social side of service.
After retiring from the Army, he continued to be very active in Grace Lutheran Church as the parish administrator. He taught youth groups, spearheaded Men’s Club barbecues and served on CEF and Thrivent boards. Loren did many things very well and could have gone into several lines of work and play after retirement from the Army.
He loved golf, riding bikes, and exploring the highways and byways of the Texas Hill Country in his PT Cruiser. He also continued to be very active in Grace Lutheran Church as parish administrator, taught Youth Groups, spearheaded Men’s Club barbecues, served on CEF and Thrivent boards and many more.
He and his wife, Suanne, of 27 years, established the Grace Widowed Support Group, a vital church ministry. He also served on the YMCA Board and was a Boy Scout and Special Olympics volunteer.
He believed in life lived fully, thoroughly with care for others and in his heart and mind, he thought his best talent was TEACHING — high school classes, Bible Study classes and he used “Things That happen to us in Life” as teaching tools and he knew no matter the age group, he could get the message across.
Sgt. Maj. Stroup, always an intense competitor, was a master horse shoe thrower and bowler. He enjoyed Volksmarches, cycling, baseball and just about any sport. He was happy winning or losing, as long as he was around people.
His lifetime hobby was collecting trains and railroad memorabilia. His collection filled an entire room and dates back to 1939. He continued to add to his Lionel Railroad collection.
He loved his blended family and was especially proud of his two new great-grandsons!
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Suanne, four children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Loren impacted the lives of thousands of people from various walks of life. He will be sorely missed!
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
