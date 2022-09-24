Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Loren Leo Crabill, 90, of Killeen, will be held at noon Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Crabill died Sept. 16, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born June 30, 1932, in Ewing, Missouri, to Frank Lewis and Nellie Mae Crabill.
Loren served in the United States Army for 20 years. He retired receiving an honorable discharge. He served in the Korean and Vietnam War.
His decorations, medals, badges and awards include the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal with four Bronze Loops, Letter of Appreciation, two Letters of Commendations, DVR Qual Badge, SS (Rifle M-14) and the EXP (Rifle M-1).
Loren married Barbara Jean Bonner on Aug. 14, 2020. They shared many wonderful memories. Loren was a lifelong resident of Killeen. He was a former member of Community Baptist Church in Killeen and a present member of Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen. He also worked for the Bell County Water Department for many years.
Mr. Crabill was preceded in death by his parents Frank Lewis and Nellie Mae Crabill, two brothers, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Crabill of Killeen; son, Ronnie Crabill (Michele) of Killeen; grandson, Franke Crabill (Taran) of Wylie; sister, Margaret McMillian of St. Louis, Missouri; three great-grandsons: Landon, Levi, and Lacus of Wylie; extended family: Debbie Ann Belviy and Robert T. Walker of Killeen; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.