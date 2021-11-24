Lorene Smith

Funeral services for Lorene J. Smith, 66, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith died Nov. 14, 2021, in Harker Heights. She was born June 26, 1955, in Taylor.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
