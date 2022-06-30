A celebration of life for Lori Renea Mowreader, 53, of Harker Heights, was held at Dana Peak Park on March 20, 2022.
Mrs. Mowreader died March 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 22, 1968, to William Green and Patsy Charlene (Whitehead) Green in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
