A visitation for Lorna Lynn Gideon Carman, 47, of Ingleside, was held Thursday at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Aransas Pass.
Mrs. Carman died May 2, 2020.
She was born Oct. 21, 1972, in Killeen, to James Lee and Myong-Cha (Soh) Gideon.
She attended college and obtained her certification as an LVN.
Lorna was a resident of Ingleside for 15 years and former resident of Killeen and Tennessee.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Lorna is preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Wade Gideon and sister, Barbara Anne Southwick.
Survivors include her loving husband, John Lawrence Carman of Ingleside; daughter, Meagan Ashley Quintero of Ingleside; son, Hector Carlos Quintero Jr. (Amy) of New Jersey; granddaughters, Gracelyn Noelle Quintero and Annalise Quintero; parents, James and Myong-Cha Gideon of Killeen; sister, Tamara Lynn Matson of Nevada; and brother, James Roy Gideon of Galveston.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Aransas Pass.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
