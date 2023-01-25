An informal memorial service/visitation for Lorraine (Harding) Donaldson will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. The service is for family and friends to share, speak, visit or just come and go as they feel comfortable.
Mrs. Donaldson died Jan. 16, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.