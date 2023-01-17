Memorial services for Lou Ellen Truesdale will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Truesdale died on Dec. 31, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 10:49 pm
Memorial services for Lou Ellen Truesdale will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Truesdale died on Dec. 31, 2022.
She was born as Lou Ellen Cooper to Joe and Bernice Cooper on Nov. 6, 1945, and grew up on the family farm between Holland and Salado. She was the oldest of 7 sisters and brothers and graduated from Holland High School in 1963.
After high school, Ellen attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College in Belton, Texas majoring in all level Health/Physical Education and received her BS degree in 1967. In the fall of that year, she took a job as a P.E. teacher at Sugar Loaf Elementary in Killeen.
On July 20, 1968, she married the luckiest guy in the world, Charles A. Truesdale, of Temple, in the Holland First United Methodist Church. During the summer of 1971, she completed her classroom certification at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas and returned to Sugar Loaf to teach 5th grade. When Smith Middle School opened on Fort Hood, Ellen was asked to go teach P.E. and coach volleyball, basketball and track.
Two years later, when Ellison High School opened, she was asked to move up and teach health, P.E. and coach. After coaching, she taught Health and started the first Outdoor Education and CPR/First Aid classes at Ellison. Ellen and Chuck both really enjoyed taking her Outdoor education kids on overnight campouts.
One year during her time at Ellison she was presented with the award of Outstanding Teacher of the Year. After 35 years of service, she retired in 2002.
Ellen said, “My most memorable moment in my career was being named Secondary Teacher of the Year for KISD by the Killeen Classroom Teachers Association in 1981.”
Her life consisted of much more than just being an educator. After joining First United Methodist Church with Chuck in 1968, she was very involved in numerous worship groups, held many church positions, and was involved in many activities, such as MYF, Sunday School, Fried Pie making, and her favorite being a member of Abigail Circle.
She totally enjoyed being outdoors, and she and Chuck spent much time in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and enjoyed camping, backpacking, canoeing, hunting, fishing, and all aspects of nature.
Ellen was a member and officer of Colonial Dames XVII Century Governor Samuel Mathews Chapter, served as a race official for the Texas Water Safari for 29 years, and was a committee member of the Killeen/Fort Hood Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for 45 years.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Chuck Truesdale; sister, Peggy Sralla, Wanda Cooper, Karen Sanders; and brother, John Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bernice Cooper; brother, James Cooper; and sister, Rebecca Cooper.
Interment will be in a place both she and Chuck dearly loved, the Lampasas River, upon the time of Chuck’s passing. Their wonderful yellow Labrador Retriever Golden Remington Steel, will be joining them.
Ellen’s request was that memorials be sent to Holland High School or the Health/Physical Education Department at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. in the same fellowship hall as the service.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.