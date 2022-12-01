Funeral services for Louella “Frances” McNulty, 89, of Loris, S.C., formerly of Copperas Cove, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove. An interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. McNulty died on Nov. 23, 2022.
She was born April 28, 1933, in Virginia.
In her early years Fran was a waitress, then a homemaker. Once, at the Three Chefs restaurant in Woodbridge, Va., a child asked her if she was “Aunt Jemima.” Mom loved the little ones. She also enjoyed sewing, reading books, baking and crocheting. She volunteered at Miss Jewell Elementary as a HOSTS member, reading with and educating students.
She loved her time at First Baptist Church and often helped care for the babies in the baby room during church services. She belonged to the Ladies Group there and loved the many outings and activities they did with the church. She gained two best friends there, Pauline Wilkinson and Annette Stadler. We are grateful for their love and kindness to Mom.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to The Oaks Assisted Living Center of Loris, S.C., for their care for Mom this past year. Although reluctant at first, Mother came to appreciate being cared for by the facility.
Mrs. McNulty was preceded in death by her husband, John McNulty (2012); and children, Norma “Bunny” Maxey (2019), Gregory Miller (1985) and Linda Jean Miller (2016).
She is survived by children James (Cyndi) French of Longs, S.C.; William French of Georgia; Glenda (Jim) Miller-Ryser of West Jordan, Utah; Mary (Colin) Griffin of Houston; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, Texas, in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.