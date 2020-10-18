Louis Ervin Warren
January 6, 1942- September 18, 2020
The Warren Family; LaJuana, Kathi, Kevin and daughter Jennifer would like to inform friends of the passing of their beloved brother and father.
Louis passed away peacefully in Dallas, TX. on September 18, 2020 at the age of 78.
Louis was born on January 6, 1942 in Donna, TX. to Lawrence and Bessie (Wittie) Warren. Louis was a proud graduate of Killeen High School, Class of 1960 and graduated from Texas A&M in 1971 with a degree in Parks and Administration.
Louis was a proud and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. We will remember him as a strong, supportive and generous individual. He will be missed by his family and friends.
There will be a committal service with military honors on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542.
