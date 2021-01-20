Funeral services for retired Command Sgt. Maj.Louis Neil Robison Sr., 89, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial with military honors will follow at the Florence Cemetery.
Command Sgt Maj. Louis Neil Robison Sr. died with his wife by his side at Baylor Scott & White in Buda, on Jan. 4. He was a decorated veteran who served in World War II, the Korean conflict and Vietnam.
Mr. Robison was born on Nov. 11, 1931, in Duncan, Okla., to his parents, James and Gertrude Robison. His mother died when he was just 9 years old. A hard-working son, he helped with their farm as much as possible. At age 14, with many skills and a strong work ethic, having no education other than intelligence and a drive to succeed, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. One year after enlisting, he found himself stationed in Italy in 1945. He was a big kid with a seriousness and leadership ability that exceeded his young age.
He soon would find himself in the Korean conflict and subsequently the Vietnam War. He was proud to be an American and a U.S. veteran.
Soon after Vietnam, he returned to Fort Hood, where he would retire in 1972 after 26 years of honorable service.
He then went on to obtain his real estate broker’s license. He opened Heart of Texas Realty, where he spent many long hours a week and was proud even near death that all his rentals were at 100% occupancy. During those years, he also opened and operated Freedom Rent a Car, Budget rent a car and U-Haul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son Terry Robison; daughter Pamela Nicholson; sisters Eva Joyce and Katherine; along with his first wife, Rogna Louise Robison; and his grandson L.W. Robison,
His survivors are his beloved wife Barbara Murphy Robison; children, Louis Neil Robison Jr. (Sue), Dwight Craig Robison (Tiffany), Larry Robison (Barbara), Kenneth Murphy (Rose), Joseph Murphy, Susan Murphy (Charise), Patrick Murphy, Ashley Robison, Rosie Schultz (Michael), Jonathan Robison, Joe Robison, Mikel Robison and Charlie Robison; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Also, many dearly beloved friends and associates, who so richly returned his love. We would be remiss if we didn’t recognize his faithful employees of 40 + years, Laura Schwertner, Jimmy Sales and son Dwight.
Please visit www.louisrobison.com to view images of this great American hero. From a poor Oklahoma boy to the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Army, he was honored to serve his country.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday prior to services at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.