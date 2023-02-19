A graveside service for Louise Brubaker, 90, of Bloomington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crescent Valley Cemetery with Rev. Marcos Gohlke officiating.
Ms. Brubaker died Feb.16, 2023. She was born June 8, 1932 in Killeen to Bill and Della Young Ragland Allbright.
Louise was a longtime secretary for Crescent Valley Baptist Church and a clerk for the hospital for many years before her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob’ Brubaker and a sister, Liz Alexander.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Robert) Maretick of Bloomington, Debbie (Bobby) Boedeker of Bloomington; son, Bobby (Cheryl) Brubaker of Salado; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Louise’s great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers at the service.
To honor Louise’s memory everyone is invited to wear purple.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
To share a memory or words of comfort go to www.rosewoodfuneralcha
