Lt. Col. (ret.) Leonard (Len) Charles Gulig
Lt. Col. (ret.) Leonard (Len) Charles Gulig, 88, of Killeen, TX passed away at home peacefully May 29th surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle against pulmonary fibrosis. Len was born on April 19, 1933, to John and June (Melcher) Gulig in Oshkosh, WI and was raised on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from American Technical College in Killeen, TX in 1998.
Len enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school and graduated from the Aviation Cadet Program. He was commissioned in 1954 as a Second Lieutenant and received his pilot wings. He served our nation for 24 years. Len was a Viet Nam veteran, but his most proud assignment was with the 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base. He flew in the 98th Military Air Squadron, which flew the president and other dignitaries. Among his notable accomplishments in the Air Force were flying John Glenn's space capsule around the world, flying the Apollo 13 crew around the world on their return from their fateful mission, and accompanying President Richard Nixon on his historic trips to China and the U.S.S.R. He loved flying and serving his country. He retired in 1976, and his family moved to Killeen.
Len was manager at Gross-Yowell Lumber and then returned to his passion as a pilot for Rio Airways, where he eventually become vice president. He next served as parish administrator at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. He served on the school board of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Killeen Professional Review Board, and the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission. Most recently Len was president of the Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of American (MOAA). He loved associations with Scotch, poker, and beer clubs. He extensively traveled the world in his career and with those he loved.
Len married Barbara (Smajstrla) Gulig in 1956, in Elk, TX. They lived in Waco, TX; Dover, DE; Midwest City, OK; and Camp Springs, MD before retiring to Killeen. They had five children, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara preceded Len in death in 2006. In 2008, Len married Terri Lilley, of Horseshoe Bay, TX.
Len was preceded in death by his parents, John and June Gulig, wife, Barbara, brother, Msgr. Robert Gulig, sisters, Audrey Wirkes and Mary Ann Gulig, and stepson, Lane Robertson. He is survived by his wife, Terri; his brother, John; and three sons, two daughters and a stepson: Leonard Gulig, Jr. of Argyle, TX. (Diana [Sleeper], daughters Lauren Gulig Greenwade and Stephanie Gulig McSpadden), Paul Gulig of Gainesville, FL (Maggie [Lenz], sons, Chris, Kevin, Scott, Brian), Susan Gulig of Lantana, TX, Mark Gulig of Monument, CO (Darcy [Lee], daughters Grace and Audrey), Lisa Allen of Carrollton, TX. (Craig Allen, sons Cameron and Brenden), and Patton (Pat) Robertson.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4th at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights, TX, ending with a rosary service. Requiem mass will be Saturday, June 5th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church with Very Rev. Richard O'Rourke presiding. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School Fund (stjosephkilleen.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities) or Central Texas MOAA scholarship fund (www.centexmoaa.org).
