Graveside services for Luciano “Manuel” Cantu, 76, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oenaville Cemetery in Oenaville, Texas with Father Cletus Ranjan officiating.
Mr. Cantu died, June 19, 2020, in Temple.
He was born on April 17, 1944, to Eleazar and Tomasa Aguilar Cantu.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. and the rosary is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with Deacon Barney officiating.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
