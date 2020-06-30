A memorial graveside service for Lucille M. Davisson, 87, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Pidcoke Cemetery with Pastor Don McConnaughhay officiating.
Mrs. Davisson died June 24, 2020, at her home in Copperas Cove.
She was born Oct. 1, 1932, in in Uniontown, Ohio, as one of four children born to Clarence and Alma Messner Steele.
Mrs. Davisson graduated from Norton High School in Norton, Ohio, in 1950. Lucille married Orlando Neal Davisson on Aug. 3, 1952, in Barberton, Ohio. She followed her husband as he served in the United States Army before settling down in Coryell County. She retired from the city of Copperas Cove after 20 years as a clerk in the water department, where she made lifelong friends with co-workers and customers. Mrs. Davisson was a member of the Pidcoke Baptist Church for a number of years. Everyone who knew her, knew she loved to shop and took pride in her appearance. She could make a thrift store find look as if it came from an upscale department store.
Mrs. Davisson was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Davisson; brothers, Raymond Steele, Larry Messner; and a sister, Vonna Johnson.
Survivors include her son, James Davisson and wife, Melinda; and the loves of her life, her two grandchildren, Jordan Powell and husband, Chance, Mitchell Davisson and wife, Tyler; and her beloved great-granddaughters, Leighton Marie Powell, Lauren James Davisson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the building fund at Pidcoke Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
