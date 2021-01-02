Lucille Scurzi

Funeral services for Lucille Rita Maffucci Scurzi, 101, of Temple, will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Temple. Burial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Scurzi died Dec. 23, 2020, in Temple.
She was born March 26, 1919, in Brooklyn, New York, to Michele Maffucci and Rosa Toglia Maffucci.
Lucille graduated from Richmond Hills High School in Queens, New York, in 1936. She majored in French (three years) and won multiple awards in French.
After high school, Lucille went to work in New York at J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency — and worked there 7½ years. She often saw Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Jerry Lewis, Carmen Miranda and other famous people who came into the office.
When World War II broke out and the men went to fight, she became a junior executive in radio time estimating. She would ride the train an hour and back to Lexington Avenue and 43rd Street in Manhattan every day — going through Grand Central Station.
Lucille met Joseph Ralph Scurzi at a skating rink in Cypress Hills in Brooklyn. Joe used to skate backwards so he could look at the girls skating. One day Lucille caught his eye!
They dated a couple of years and became engaged in 1942. When the war broke out, Joe joined the Army Air Corps and was sent in May 1943 to Washington State after he received his flight wings.
Lucille took a train, by herself, from New York to Spokane, Washington, to meet up with Joe and to get married. She made all the arrangements at a Catholic church and they were married on June 14, 1943 (he actually went AWOL to meet Lucille to get married).
Joe went to various military trainings, and Lucille followed him wherever he was stationed, getting a small apartment. Joe left in December 1943 to fight the war and Lucille went back to New York and lived with her family.
After Joe returned home, he made the military his career. Lucille loved her role as officer’s wife. She was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain. People loved her Italian food.
She was involved in all the activities of the Officer’s Wives Club.
She was in charge of the Fashion Shows, and modeled in the shows. She always had the most spectacular clothes and wore them beautifully.
She loved singing and she and Joe loved ballroom dancing.
They spent many years with the military traveling all over the world: California (where their only son, Robert, was born), Alabama, Morocco, Guam, Nevada, South Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, and finally Florida, where they retired. She was a loving a devoted mother to their only child, Robert.
In June of 2000, Joe and Lucille moved to the Meridian Retirement Community in Temple.
Lucille loved living at the Meridian, and would volunteer as a tour guide for prospective residents, showing them the cottages and apartments.
She was their greatest champion, and at the time of her death, she was the resident who had lived there the longest.
She was actively involved with Fit & Flex exercise, the Meridian Singers and the Red Hat Society.
She loved ballroom dancing and loved when her friends from In The Mood Ballroom would come and dance with the residents.
Lucille was a member of St Luke Catholic Church since 2000.
Lucille loved being able to keep up with family through email and Facebook.
In March 2019, Lucille celebrated her 100th birthday with many friends and family. The staff at the Meridian did a wonderful job of making her feel special, and family helped to make it a great party.
The local news station came and did a beautiful segment on her that showed on the news and was posted on Facebook.
Family and friends who came from out of town were: granddaughter from Alabama, Cindy Chancey, husband Greg, children Judd, Abbykate, and Jackson and Cindy’s mother Harriet; nieces from North Carolina Jane Dickens and Jo Ann Sauter (they surprised her); great nephew from Houston Brian Dickens and his girlfriend Helina; nephew from California Bill Hadala; great-nephew from Dallas William Michael Hadala and his wife Shannon; and niece from California Helen Scurzi; George Deyman, a childhood friend of Bob’s, came all the way from Maine for the party; longtime friends George and Judy Van Riper, and Gisela Melton also attended.
Lucille was a beautiful, intelligent, strong, accomplished, and loving woman.
She lived through some very trying times in her life, and always had the strength and faith to make it through.
Beginning in August 2020, Lucille suffered a series of falls and subsequent stays in rehab. She fought long and hard to survive after the last fall and surgery, but there were too many things to overcome.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Michele Maffucci and Rosa Toglia Maffucci; her husband of 59 years, Joseph Ralph Scurzi; her brother, James Maffucci; sisters, Jessie Maffucci Ambrosio, Jean Maffucci Deil and Rose Maffucci Hadala; grandsons, Steven Robert Scurzi and Russell Joseph Scurzi; and her former daughter-in-law Harriet Littlefield.
Survivors include her son, Robert Joseph Scurzi and wife Bonnie; granddaughter Cynthia Chancey and her husband Greg; great-grandsons Judson Chancey and Jackson Chancey; great-granddaughter Abbykate Chancey; and many extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.
