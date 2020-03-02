A funeral Mass for Lucy E. Lamphear, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lamphear died Feb. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Santo Tomas, Chihuahua, Mexico, to the late Jesus and Librada Alamida Gonzalez.
After coming to the states, Lucy met and married the love of her life, John C. Lamphear Jr. on Feb. 28, 1959, in Clint, Texas.
Lucy had several jobs throughout her life, including the Terry Lynn Sewing Factory and the Copperas Cove Independent School District in the early ’70s, Holy Family Catholic Church in the late ’70s to the early ’80s, and again later with the Copperas Cove ISD as a bus driver’s aide.
Her great joys included spending quality time with her family and friends at Belton Lake and being able to serve and work with the children at school. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her grandchildren.
She remained very active in The Holy Family Catholic Church until her health began to fail. She was also affiliated with The Women of the Moose, Lodge No. 2029, in Copperas Cove.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, John C. Lamphear Jr. of Copperas Cove; daughter, Virginia Lamphear and her husband, Robert Whatley of Salado; sons, John C. Lamphear III of Copperas Cove and Edward Lamphear and his wife, Teri, of Vancouver, Washington; niece, Lourdes Anchondo and her husband, Frank Tapia, and their children, Frank Jr. and Victoria, all of El Paso; grandchildren, Aaron Whatley of Austin; Tyler Bearden and Laura Bearden of Austin; Melissa Reese and her husband, Carson, of Denver, Indiana; Megan Zumbuhl of Camas, Washington; Joanna Lucy Lamphear of Vancouver, Washington; Edison Lamphear of Vancouver, Washington; and Vicki Honeycutt of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Lucy was the last surviving of seven siblings: Genoveva Torres and husband, Ramon Ramos; Agueda Torres Varela and husband, Antonio Varela; Guadalupe Torres and husband, Rafael Torres; Consuelo Torres and Santiago Rascon; Rosa Gonzalez Anchondo and Salvador Anchondo; and Jesus Gonzalez.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
