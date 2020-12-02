A funeral service for Luke Arlin Ludwig II, 8, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Luke died Nov. 27, 2020. He was born to Angie and Luke Ludwig on Nov. 20, 2012, in Temple.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that everyone bring a toy donation for Toys for Tots or a book for Luke’s school library in his memory.
